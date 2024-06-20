Fried Frog, Blade, Finger And Other Weird Things Found In Food Items In The Last One Week!

The Series of people discovering insects in their food persists. Following incidents with Hershey syrups and Lays packets, a couple recently encountered a cockroach in a food package provided by Vande Bharat Train. The couple was Traveling from Bhopal to Agra. Their relative shared this shocking image of the dal containing the cockroach. This incident has raised the serious concern of hygiene. Here is bizare things found in different food items.

1.Fried frog found in Wafers

In Jamnagar, a fried frog was found inside a packet of Balaji wafers, prompting the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation to initiate an investigation and call in the local dealer for a thorough batch inspection. A resident reported that his nine-year-old niece purchased a packet of chips and shared some with his daughter, they were shocked to find a dead frog inside. They immediately discarded the packet.

2. Dead mouse in Hershey’s chocolate syrup

A family found a dead mouse in a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup they bought, causing shock and distress. The mouse was discovered after three family members had already eaten the syrup, and one needed to see a doctor due to health worries. A video of the syrup with the mouse went viral on social media. Hershey’s asked for more details to investigate, but the family had trouble filing a complaint and said the company's response was not enough.

A viral Instagram video alleges a dead rat was found in a sealed Hershey's chocolate syrup bottle. Hershey's has issued an apology. 🐀#Hershey#ChocolateSyrup#Rat#Viral#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/67qW18rD6R — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 19, 2024

3. Metal blade in Air India meal

A passenger on Air India flight AI 175 from Bengaluru to San Francisco found a metal blade in his in-flight meal of roasted sweet potato and fig chaat. The passenger, Mathures Paul, luckily avoided injury after biting into the metal piece. He posted about the incident on social media, criticizing Air India's catering services.

4. Human finger in Ice Cream

A 26-year-old doctor from Malad, found a human thumb in a Yummo Ice Cream he ordered online. After complaining to the company and getting a poor response, he reported the incident to the Malad police, who sent the thumb for forensic testing and began a case against the ice cream company. The contaminated ice cream came from a warehouse in Bhiwandi and was made in Indapur, Pune.

5. Centipede in Amul Ice Cream

A woman in Noida reported finding a centipede in an Amul ice cream tub she ordered through a quick delivery app. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which oversees Amul, expressed regret over the incident and assured the customer that strict quality controls were in place. Noida's food safety department has begun an investigation into the matter.

After a cut finger in ice cream, a centipede was found in Amul Ice Cream in Noida, watch @Amul_Coop@letsblinkit@UNWFP_India#noidapic.twitter.com/Mc5cm7rb6O — Jyoti Karki (@Jyoti_karki_) June 15, 2024

6. Snake with Xbox Controller in Amazon delivery box

A Bengaluru woman found a snake inside an Amazon package she received on June 18 after ordering a Microbox Xbox controller. She shared her experience on social media, pointing out the delayed response from Amazon, which put her on hold for over two hours. Amazon has since issued a refund and apologized, promising to conduct an investigation.

In a shocking incident, a family on Sarjapur Road received a live Spectacled Cobra (venomous snake) with their Amazon order for an Xbox controller.



The venomous snake was fortunately stuck to packaging tape, preventing harm.. pic.twitter.com/KcoYb6IlQZ — Aditya Kumar Trivedi (@adityasvlogs) June 19, 2024

7. Live worm in Dairy Milk

A resident of Hyderabad found a live worm inside a Cadbury chocolate bar he bought from a store in his locality. He voiced concerns about product quality on social media, questioning the safety of near-expiry products. In response, food safety officials inspected the area, collected 20 chocolate samples, and ordered a recall of items from the same batch. Some contaminated chocolates were destroyed. Cadbury’s parent company, Mondelez India, apologized for the incident.