Shocking! Employee Asked to Take Sick Leave Over 8-Minute Bathroom Break

A Reddit user has sparked widespread astonishment after revealing a perplexing workplace encounter. The individual, who was working remotely, claimed that her boss mandated the utilization of sick leave or paid time off (PTO) for a brief 8-minute bathroom break. This revelation has ignited a wave of outrage on the social media platform, with countless users expressing condemnation for the boss's actions.Expressing her dismay, the woman recounted, While working remotely, I took a brief break to use the bathroom this morning. To my surprise, midway through my eight-minute bathroom break, I received a voicemail from my boss instructing me to either report in sick, use paid time off (PTO), or promptly resume my online duties.



Voicing her exasperation, the user underscored her disbelief at her boss's recommendation to utilize a sick day for a mere 8-minute break. The Reddit user went on to provide additional insights into the difficulties of her employment, shedding light on problems like verbal mistreatment from supervisors, abrupt alterations to schedules without prior notice, and the assignment of tasks for which employees lack adequate qualifications.



Check The Viral Post:

She wrote, I frequently skip breaks and work past when my shift is set to end. I got this job my second year in college because I was sick of working retail. This job has slowly gotten much worse than retail. The customers are worse, the supervisors don't care if they verbally abuse you, your schedule can get changed without any notification, they give people work that they legally can't be asked to do because the company won't foot the bill to give employees proper qualifications and we get paid less than we would working at McDonalds. She added that the company has gone to hell.

Redditors swiftly responded to the post, sharing their perspectives on the matter. One user commented, For remote employees, managers often find themselves needing to justify their role when their team remains just as or even more productive without micromanagement. This situation seems like the manager is attempting to validate their position by accusing an employee of break abuse.

Another user chimed in, advising, Consider filing a harassment complaint with HR. The voicemail and warning can serve as crucial components in building your documentation trail.