Shocking Pune Video: Dangerous Stunt Goes Viral as Boy Hangs Girl From Abandoned Building to Shoot Reel and Test Grip Strength

In an attempt to create viral content, Instagram influencers often resort to performing potentially dangerous stunts. One such video from Pune has garnered attention on social media, with many criticizing its extreme nature just for the sake of a 'Reel'—a stunt that could have easily turned into a life-threatening situation.

The viral video shows youngsters climbing to the top of an abandoned building and hanging a girl with one hand to test the strength of their four arms and create content for the internet.

#Pune: For Creating Reels and checking the strength, Youngsters risk their lives by doing stunt on an abandoned building near Swaminarayan Mandir, Jambhulwadi Pune pic.twitter.com/ZcuFAOQ0lP — Bavachan Varghese (@mumbaislifeline) June 20, 2024

According to reports, the stunt was performed on an abandoned building near Swaminarayan Mandir in Pune's Jambhulwadi area.