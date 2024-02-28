Smriti Mandhana's Hilarious Sketch of Virat Kohli Sparks Laughter on RCB Podcast; Watch Video

During a lively episode of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) podcast featuring a game of 'Pictionary,' Smriti Mandhana, the captain of the women's team, took on the humorous challenge of drawing Virat Kohli. In a light-hearted segment, Mandhana, aiming to convey Kohli through art, drew a crown, expecting Mr. Nags (Danish Sait) to guess correctly.

Despite her efforts, Nags couldn't identify Kohli. Unfazed, Mandhana playfully improvised by drawing a cartoon character resembling Kohli, complete with his signature beard. The comical moment brought laughter to both Mandhana and Nags, who posed with the drawing. Mandhana jokingly apologized to Kohli and Nags for her less-than-perfect artistic skills.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is witnessing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dominating the field with stellar performances. Under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, RCB has clinched victory in both of their opening matches, propelling them to the top of the points table. With a star-studded lineup, RCB is emerging as a formidable contender for the title.

In their latest match against the Gujarat Giants (GGT) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Smriti Mandhana played a pivotal role in RCB's commanding eight-wicket win. Mandhana's explosive batting, highlighted by her 43 runs off 27 balls, paved the way for RCB's successful chase of the 108-run target set by the Giants.

Partnering with Sophie Devine at the crease, Mandhana initiated a solid 32-run partnership until Devine's dismissal by Ashleigh Gardner in the fourth over. Devine contributed six runs off six balls before departing, but Mandhana continued her aggressive approach, smashing eight boundaries and one six before being dismissed by Tanuja Kanwar in the ninth over.

With the departure of the openers, Sabbhineni Meghana and Ellyse Perry assumed control, steering RCB to victory with an unbeaten partnership. Meghana's explosive innings of 36 runs from 28 balls, accompanied by Perry's composed 23 runs, propelled RCB to a comfortable total of 110/2, securing their second consecutive win in the T20 tournament.

Earlier in the match, Gujarat Giants struggled to build momentum, with openers Harleen Deol and skipper Beth Mooney managing only 11 runs before Mooney's dismissal by Renuka Thakur. Despite contributions from Dayalan Hemalatha (31*) and Sneh Rana (12), the Giants could only post a total of 107/7.

RCB's bowling attack, led by Sophie Molineux with three wickets, effectively restricted the Giants' innings. Renuka Thakur and Georgia Wareham also chipped in with two and one wicket respectively, ensuring RCB's dominance on the field.