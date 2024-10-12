Snake vs Scorpion Viral Video: 7-Foot Cobra Faces Off Against Poisonous Insect; Watch What Happens Next

Various snake videos frequently go viral on social media, with some being shocking and others captivating. Currently, a video featuring a snake and a scorpion has garnered significant attention online. While many may have seen videos of snakes battling mongooses, this particular snake vs scorpion video offers something new.

In the video, a long king Cobra snake, believed to be 7 feet, is seen inside a house when a scorpion approaches. The scorpion slowly gets very close to the snake, but the video abruptly ends before revealing the outcome of their encounter. Viewers are left curious, wondering who would have won the fight between the two creatures.

This video has rapidly gone viral, captivating audiences across social media. It shows a snake and a scorpion face-to-face, highlighting the snake's reaction as the scorpion invades its territory. At the start of the video, a black snake is seen resting calmly in a house, but it seems startled when the scorpion suddenly appears. However, there is no information where and when the video has been recorded.

Many users have commented on the video, with some offering humorous takes on the situation. The video was shared on Instagram by the account @rijeshkv_80 and has already received over 154,000 likes.