Social Media Abuzz with Memes as Trent Boult Dismisses Three Early in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Match
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 24, 2024 09:01 PM2024-05-24T21:01:02+5:302024-05-24T21:06:59+5:30
Trent Boult's knack for early wickets continued Friday, sparking a wave of memes on social media as the Rajasthan Royals rattled the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting order in Qualifier 2 of the 2024 Indian Premier League.
The New Zealand pace ace, known for his devastating first overs, lived up to his reputation once again, dismissing opener Abhishek Sharma with a beauty of a back-of-a-length delivery. Boult wasn't done there, adding the scalps of in-form batsmen Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram in quick succession to leave SRH reeling at 57/3.
This dominance with the new ball has become a familiar sight for IPL fans, with Boult now holding the record for most first-over wickets in IPL history – a staggering 29.
The early dismissals sent social media into a frenzy, with fans creating hilarious memes around Boult's consistent early strikes.
These memes below are worth checking out:
Trent boult 🔥#SRHvsRRpic.twitter.com/EBfnNnkXXR— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) May 24, 2024
Status of Trent Boult in Rajasthan Royals dressing room #SRHvKKRpic.twitter.com/W2eskV1EGv— Zubair Shakeel Wani (@ZubiTalks) May 24, 2024
#SRHvsRR— PANKAJ (@pd11184490) May 24, 2024
Trent boult on fire 🔥 #SRHvsRRpic.twitter.com/PW4SjdBsFH— FEROZ (@Feroz2_O) May 24, 2024