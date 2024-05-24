Social Media Abuzz with Memes as Trent Boult Dismisses Three Early in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Match

Trent Boult's knack for early wickets continued Friday, sparking a wave of memes on social media as the Rajasthan Royals rattled the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting order in Qualifier 2 of the 2024 Indian Premier League.

The New Zealand pace ace, known for his devastating first overs, lived up to his reputation once again, dismissing opener Abhishek Sharma with a beauty of a back-of-a-length delivery. Boult wasn't done there, adding the scalps of in-form batsmen Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram in quick succession to leave SRH reeling at 57/3.

This dominance with the new ball has become a familiar sight for IPL fans, with Boult now holding the record for most first-over wickets in IPL history – a staggering 29.

The early dismissals sent social media into a frenzy, with fans creating hilarious memes around Boult's consistent early strikes.

