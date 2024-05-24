SRH Co-Owner Kaviya Maran's Reaction After Riyan Parag's Dismissal in Qualifier 2 Goes Viral

Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran was a picture of contrasting emotions during her team's thrilling encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, held at the M. Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.

Happiness on Kavya Maran's face. pic.twitter.com/hvVCM87hxX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 24, 2024

Maran, a constant presence at SRH matches throughout the season, was visibly tense as her team batted first. However, the tide began to turn when the Sunrisers bowlers started dismantling the Royals' chase of 176 runs.

A now-viral clip captures Maran's jubilant reaction after Riyan Parag's dismissal in the 12th over. The young Royals batsman was caught out by Shahbaz Ahmed, bringing a smile to Maran's face as SRH tightened their grip on the contest.

The clip has been widely shared on social media, showcasing the rollercoaster of emotions team owners experience during high-pressure IPL matches.