Stock Market Crashes: Netizens Share Funny Memes and Jokes as Early Lok Sabha Trends Shake Markets

As vote counting progresses, early trends indicate a close competition between the NDA and INDIA alliances. On Tuesday, the stock market witnessed a decline as BSE Sensex opened at 74854 points, a decrease of 1640 points, while Nifty stood at 23120 points, down by 155 points. Both indices continued to fall, with Sensex dropping by 1,700 points and Nifty by 750 points. As a result, Netizens share funny memes and jokes on social media.

On Tuesday, shares of all 10 listed companies within the Gautam Adani group experienced declines in the early trading session. Adani Enterprises' shares dropped by 6.39%, while ACC Ltd saw a 4% decline. Among the companies that have historically delivered strong returns, including ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, TCS, HCL, Infosys, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra, Engineers India, HDFC, Praj Industries, Ashok Leyland, Finolex, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, ONGC, and Ircon International, shares witnessed declines in this session.