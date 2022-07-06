Swiggy announces Rs 5K reward for finding man who rode horse to deliver food

Recently a video of a boy --apparently a swiggy delivery executive--riding on a horse to deliver food amidst Mumbai rain became viral on social media. Swiggy has now launched a manhunt to find the person in question. Swiggy has released a statement in which they have offered a reward to anyone who can provide information about their "accidental brand ambassador" as the food delivery service is unaware of the man's whereabouts. In order to learn more about this "gallant young star," the food company issued a tongue-in-cheek statement on social media while searching for the "Swiggyman on the horse."

They acknowledged that the Mumbai video propelled them to unexpected fame but insisted that it was not "unappreciated". The business claimed that, despite wanting to, it is unable to claim credit for his brilliant idea. They added that they had tried everything to find the man but had not been successful.They have also announced a reward in order to "get to the bottom of this story" as part of their special mission. The company declared, "5k in Swiggy Money for the first person who can give intel about our accidental brand ambassador." Furthermore, the company added a unique tribute to the "rider and his steed" on their app. Yes, customers will see a horse-riding icon going forward on their app to indicate a delivery person if they place an order.