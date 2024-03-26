Tamil Nadu: 18-Month-Old Child Safely Rescued After Getting Head Trapped in Cooking Vessel (See Pics)

The TN Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) personnel on Monday evening removed a cooking vessel struck over the head of an 18-month-old in Porur. The child who has been identified as Kirthigan, lived with his parents at Mangala Nagar in Porur. He was playing in the kitchen area while his mother was cooking when the incident happened. After the parents and neighbours failed to remove the vessel, TNFRS was informed.

Fire and rescue services personnel initially, tried to cut the vessel off but were unsuccessful. They then applied coconut oil to ease the vessel off the child's head but the idea proved to be ineffective as it caused the child pain. To avoid any panic the rescue team first calmed him down before continuing with their efforts. A fireman held the boy's head steady while others used cutting pilers to carefully slice through the vessel. After a 30-minute operation, fire and rescue services personnel managed to remove the vessel without causing any harm to the child. In around 30 minutes, firemen removed the vessel by cutting it off safely. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said that there were no injuries.