Telangana: King Cobra Appears on Nagadevatas Idol in Sambhu Lingeswara Swamy Temple in Peddapalli; Video Goes Viral

Devotees spotted a huge King Cobra at the Sambhu Lingeswara Swamy Temple in the Peddapalli district of Telangana. The snake was seen unfolding its hood and positioning itself on the idol of the Nagadevatas (Hindu god).

A video from the temple went viral on social media, which drew a large number of devotees and curious onlookers to the temple. Many considered the occurrence an auspicious sign, interpreting it as a divine blessing.

Cobra Spotted on God's Idol

The cobra was first noticed early in the morning when the temple priest, performing the daily rituals, saw the snake unfurling its hood atop the revered Nagadevatas idol. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva and his manifestations, frequently sees devotees offering prayers to the Nagadevatas, deities associated with snakes in Hindu mythology.