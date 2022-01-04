This woman has world's longest name, and has two foot long birth certificate

You must have heard different, unique, and weird names, and even long names but have you heard a 2-page long name for one person. Yes, you must have been shocked after reading a 2-page long name to someone but it is true a girl who was born in 1984 have the longest name in the world and even have her name recorded in Guinness World Record. Mother Sandra Williams does not want her daughter with the short name so she gave her daughter Rhoshandiatellyneshiaunneveshenk Koyaanisquatsiuth Williams on her birth certificate. But the parents were still not satisfied so, they filed an amendment to the name and changed it to 1,019 letters. They added a 36-letter middle name as well, which is now spelled as Rhoshandiatellyneshiaunneveshenkescianneshaimondrischlyndasaccarnaerenquellenendrasamecashaunettethalemeicoleshiwhalhinive'onchellecaundenesheaalausondrilynnejeanetrimyranaekuesaundrilynnezekeriakenvaunetradevonneyavondalatarneskcaevontaepreonkeinesceellaviavelzadawnefriendsettajessicannelesciajoyvaelloydietteyvettesparklenesceaundrieaquenttaekatilyaevea'shauwneoraliaevaekizzieshiyjuanewandalecciannereneitheliapreciousnesceverroneccaloveliatyronevekacarrionnehenriettaescecleonpatrarutheliacharsalynnmeokcamonaeloiesalynnecsiannemerciadellesciaustillaparissalondonveshadenequamonecaalexetiozetiaquaniaenglaundneshiafrancethosharomeshaunnehawaineakowethauandavernellchishankcarlinaaddoneillesciachristondrafawndrealaotrelleoctavionnemiariasarahtashabnequckagailenaxeteshiataharadaponsadeloriakoentescacraigneckadellanierstellavonnemyiatangoneshiadianacorvettinagodtawndrashirlenescekilokoneyasharrontannamyantoniaaquinettesequioadaurilessiaquatandamerceddiamaebellecescajamesauwnneltomecapolotyoajohnyaetheodoradilcyana. This is now the name of the girl. But don't get worried the girl is called Jamie by her friends. In 1997 she was also featured on Oprah with her mother for having the most unusual name.

When Oprah asked the mother: "What were you thinking?"

Sandra had said: "I had to do something to break a Guinness World Record. I had to make sure that her name was going to be unique. I didn't want her name to be like anybody else's. Her name had to be different and I had to be in the Guinness book."

When this family set the record Texas government changed its law and said that the child could have a moniker name that would fit within the 'name' box on the birth certificate form.