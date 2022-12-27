Top Viral Videos: Jawan wades through freezing knee- deep snow

Soldiers of the Indian Army smile as they perform their duties in the most difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. Videos showing army soldiers performing their duties in adverse weather always win people's hearts. Major General Raju Chauhan tweeted another video of a soldier walking through a severe snowstorm with his rifle in tow on Twitter. The Army veteran posted the video on December 25, and it has received over 1.02 lakh views.

While the video's location and date are unknown, it depicts Army personnel making their way through knee-high snow. The soldier uses his gun to support himself as the snow reaches his knees. "Notice the young soldier's smile," Chauhan captioned the video.

Notice the smile on face of this young soldier 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/emejbSmbNP — Maj Gen Raju Chauhan, VSM (veteran)🇮🇳 (@SoldierNationF1) December 25, 2022

"What a difficult life these heroes have, and yet they live every moment with a grin on their faces." Millions of people applaud. "Indebted forever," one internet user said. "Facing all obstacles with a smile," another said. "A smile brightens up your face when you serve your mother," wrote a third. "Smiles apart, they are the brave hearts who allow us to sleep soundly in the nation," said another netizen.