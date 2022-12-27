Top Viral Videos: Jenna Ortega recreates 'Goo Goo Muck' underwater

The Netflix series Wednesday may be thrilling for its story and scenes, but Jenna Ortega's legendary dance to The Cramps' "The Goo Goo Muck" song cannot be missed. Kristina Makushenko, an underwater performer and social media celebrity, recently released a video of herself recreating the dance routines from the energetic choreography.

"This was a long one..." She mentioned in the video caption that it took her four hours to record the precise dancing sequence. The video has gone viral on the Internet. It has received over 9 million views since it was published on Instagram a few days ago.

Previously, the underwater dancer went viral after putting on an amazing performance starring the luxury brand Prada. She walked underwater while upside down, holding the branded handbag. Her moves at the time earned a huge 35 million views.