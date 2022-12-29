Top Viral Videos: Sub-inspector Fails To Load Rifle During Surprise Inspection

December 29, 2022

Surprise tests are frightening and unsettling. A video of a similar situation experienced by a police officer in Uttar Pradesh is now going popular on social networking sites, evoking laughter from netizens. The video of a sub-inspector failing to load a gun has gone viral on social media, causing great embarrassment for the Uttar Pradesh Police.


The video, taken at the Khalilabad police station in the Sant Kabir Nagar area, shows the sub-inspector unable to load the bullet into the gun and fire it. DIG R.K. Bharadwaj was also present and was inspecting the sub-skills inspector to see how he fired the gun.
The sub-inspector was unable to load the gun and is shown attempting to insert the cartridge into the barrel. The DIG is then shown asking about it with other authorities and mocking the sub-inspector for not knowing how to load a gun.

