Top Viral Videos: Sub-inspector Fails To Load Rifle During Surprise Inspection

Surprise tests are frightening and unsettling. A video of a similar situation experienced by a police officer in Uttar Pradesh is now going popular on social networking sites, evoking laughter from netizens. The video of a sub-inspector failing to load a gun has gone viral on social media, causing great embarrassment for the Uttar Pradesh Police.

During surprise inspection of DIG RK Bhardwaj to check preparedness of the police in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar, a video of a sub-inspector putting cartridge from the opening of the barrel of an anti riot gun which uses rubber bullets has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/ZphxzBzUH2 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 27, 2022



The video, taken at the Khalilabad police station in the Sant Kabir Nagar area, shows the sub-inspector unable to load the bullet into the gun and fire it. DIG R.K. Bharadwaj was also present and was inspecting the sub-skills inspector to see how he fired the gun.

The sub-inspector was unable to load the gun and is shown attempting to insert the cartridge into the barrel. The DIG is then shown asking about it with other authorities and mocking the sub-inspector for not knowing how to load a gun.