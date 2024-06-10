'Tumse Na Ho Payega': Pakistan Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as India Beats Babar Azam-Led Team in T20 World Cup 2024

Social media exploded with funny memes and jokes after India narrowly defeated Pakistan in a tense T20 World Cup 2024 match. The Indian bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, defended a modest total of 119 runs to clinch a 6-run victory at the Nassau County Cricket Ground.

Pakistan, led by captain Babar Azam, managed only 113 for 7 in their 20 overs. Their second successive defeat in the tournament has put their chances of advancing past the group stage in serious doubt. Pakistan had earlier been stunned by the USA in their tournament opener in Dallas.

India's batting performance was lackluster, struggling to adapt to the pitch conditions. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar criticized the team's approach, calling it "reckless" and "arrogant."

"Disappointing batting performance. It bordered on arrogance and recklessness," Gavaskar told Star Sports. "This is not an ordinary bowling attack. There should have been just a little bit of respect given when the ball was doing a little bit."

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. India's openers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, fell early. Kohli was dismissed in the second over, attempting an aggressive shot off Naseem Shah, while Sharma was caught out in the third over.

Axar Patel's promotion to No. 4 proved beneficial, scoring 20 off 17 balls. Rishabh Pant, despite being dropped thrice, scored 42 off 31 balls, taking advantage of Pakistan's sloppy fielding.

India posted 50 for 2 in the powerplay but lost momentum after Patel's dismissal in the ninth over. Despite the challenges, the Indian bowlers managed to defend the total, with Pandya and Bumrah delivering crucial spells.