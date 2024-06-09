RELEASE Imran Khan' Banner Flies Above New York During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Clash (Watch Video)

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match in Nassau County in New York on Sunday, a plane was spotted carrying a 'Release Imran Khan' banner over the arena. This happened when play stopped due to light rain after the first over by Shaheen Afridi to Rohit Sharma.

#WATCH | An aircraft carrying the message 'Release Imran Khan' is seen above Nassau, New York, where India is playing against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup pic.twitter.com/tYxrbKcY7C — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

In that over, Rohit hit Shaheen for a six before the players walked off the field. The clip was shared by ANI and since has gone viral. Khan has been in prison since August 2023 after being convicted in four different cases.His sentences have been suspended in two of those cases while he appeals.