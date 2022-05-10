Twitterati reacts after Rupee sinks to all time low, Netizens take dig at Akshay Kumar and Modi govt

The value of Indian rupee has dropped to an all-time low of 77.44 against the U.S. Dollar due to a sell-off in equities amid concerns around weakening global economic growth prospects, outflow of dollar and on fears of further tightening of monetary policy by central banks to counter rising inflation .The previous closing low for the rupee was 77.09, witnessed on March 07, 2022. As a result of the rupee plunging to a record low, Twitter was flooded with memes and one-liners mocking the situation and the policies responsible for the slump. Some also took a dig at celebs like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Vivek Agnihotri for their silence.

Modern problems require out of the brain solutions.#Rupeepic.twitter.com/LGuGz3LGDk — Extra2ab (@zafransalim_) May 9, 2022

The #Saffron brigade are singly possessed of accelerating the hate-mongering graph.#FuelPrice#RupeeVsDollar are merely electoral toolkits that have outlived their usefulness.



Seated on the THRONE nothing matters more to #Modi, than stirring up majoritarian insecurity & hate pic.twitter.com/jNhf3X21NY — indianposten (@indianposten) May 10, 2022

Rupee hits all time low, trading at 77.20 per dollar.



No wonder Modi ji receives loudest cheers from the NRIs. — Cryptic Miind (@Cryptic_Miind) May 9, 2022



