Twitterati reacts after Rupee sinks to all time low, Netizens take dig at Akshay Kumar and Modi govt

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 10, 2022 04:03 PM2022-05-10T16:03:22+5:302022-05-10T16:04:14+5:30

The value of Indian rupee has dropped to an all-time low of 77.44 against the U.S. Dollar

The value of Indian rupee has dropped to an all-time low of 77.44 against the U.S. Dollar due to a sell-off in equities amid concerns around weakening global economic growth prospects, outflow of dollar and on fears of further tightening of monetary policy by central banks to counter rising inflation .The previous closing low for the rupee was 77.09, witnessed on March 07, 2022. As a result of the rupee plunging to a record low, Twitter was flooded with memes and one-liners mocking the situation and the policies responsible for the slump. Some also took a dig at celebs like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Vivek Agnihotri for their silence. 


 

