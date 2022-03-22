Two year of Janata curfew; Twitter flooded with memes

On March 22, 2020, a 14-hour janta curfew was imposed to contain the virus and it’s followed by an unprecedented lockdown announced at 8 PM on March 24 for 21 days.

On this day two years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide 'Janata Curfew' in view of the growing prevalence of corona. In one of his appeals, people locked themselves in their homes.

At 5 p.m. that day, all citizens were asked to stand in their doorways, balconies or windows, and clap their hands or ring their bells in appreciation for the professionals delivering these essential services.

"We clap our hands, beat our plates, ring our bells to boost their morale, salute their service," Modi had said. Prime Minister Modi took the initiative of clapping at 5 pm only to appreciate the emergency staff who are working selflessly to tackle coronavirus.

Now things are slowly getting back on track. Schools and colleges have started as before. People have learned to live with Corona. Meanwhile, people on Twitter are sharing old memories with the hashtag #JanataCurfew. Take a look at selected tweets:

2 years of #JantaCurfew 😂

Top winners of Thaali bajao abhiyan: pic.twitter.com/9zzzPH5rUQ — ThikThaak (@ThikThaak) March 22, 2022

look what i found in the gallery

this will never stop being funny XD#GoCoronaGo#jantacurfewpic.twitter.com/rpJtyIxdhx — Pooja Vasant (@maroonhearts1) March 22, 2021

Today we are celebrating our "National Circus Day" 🤡

Happy Anniversary "Thaali Bajao".



2 years of #jantacurfewpic.twitter.com/mdxz6wiCzT — Mohammad Waseem (@wasiiyc) March 22, 2022