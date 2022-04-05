Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukrainian parents write details on children's bodies amid the Russian attack

Every day we are seeing heartbreaking pictures from Ukraine and Russia war, this invasion of Russia is highly affecting Ukraine. Now a viral picture emerged in which a Ukraine mother wrote her contact and residence details on her child's back in case the parents get killed and the child survives.

The Kyiv Independent journalist shared this picture and captioned it "Ukrainian mothers are writing their family contacts on the bodies of their children in case they get killed and the child survives."

She further also takes a dig over the EU's sanctions on Russia in which it place sanctions on Russian goods and services but not on oil or gas exports, she wrote “Europe is still discussing gas”

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, US president Joe Biden called the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, a “war criminal” and said he would call for a war crimes trial as global outrage over claims of civilian killings by Russian soldiers in the Ukraine town of Bucha continued to mount. The US will request Russia’s removal from the UN human rights council. UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said she will be working with allies to ban Russian ships from western ports. However, the cyber hacking group Anonymous has claimed to have leaked the personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.