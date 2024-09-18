UP Man Stages Death Scene for Instagram Reel, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 18, 2024 12:09 PM

UP Man Stages Death Scene for Instagram Reel, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing a person in Kasganj, UP, who staged a death scene for an Instagram reel. In the 41-second clip, he lies on the road covered with a shroud, a dead body beside him, cotton in his nose, and a marigold garland around his neck.

 A bystander shouts, "Ram is the name of truth," prompting the individual to sit up. The video was shared on platform X by @SachinGuptaUP, who noted that the police have arrested the person involved, identified as Mukesh Kumar.

Users also reacted to this viral video, one user commented that, 'Reel has now gone beyond intoxication and has become mania and madness, such people are semi-insane and their 'diagnosis' is essential.' Another user wrote, 'People have become mentally unstable, everyone is obsessed with going viral, the police did a good job!!'

Tags :Viral newsUttar PradeshPolice