UP Man Stages Death Scene for Instagram Reel, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing a person in Kasganj, UP, who staged a death scene for an Instagram reel. In the 41-second clip, he lies on the road covered with a shroud, a dead body beside him, cotton in his nose, and a marigold garland around his neck.

A bystander shouts, "Ram is the name of truth," prompting the individual to sit up. The video was shared on platform X by @SachinGuptaUP, who noted that the police have arrested the person involved, identified as Mukesh Kumar.

Reel क्या न करा दे...

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला कासगंज में एक युवक ने चौराहे पर लेटकर मरने का ढोंग किया। पुलिस ने रीलपुत्र मुकेश कुमार को गिरफ्तार किया। pic.twitter.com/3JfDbIYYy0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 15, 2024

Users also reacted to this viral video, one user commented that, 'Reel has now gone beyond intoxication and has become mania and madness, such people are semi-insane and their 'diagnosis' is essential.' Another user wrote, 'People have become mentally unstable, everyone is obsessed with going viral, the police did a good job!!'