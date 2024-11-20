UP Wedding Viral Video: Guests Shower Rs 20 Lakh Cash at Wedding Procession in Siddhartnagar; Netzines React

In a lavish wedding ceremony in Siddharthanagar, Uttar Pradesh, relatives showered cash worth lakhs on the guests, creating a spectacle that has now gone viral on social media.

During the wedding procession, the groom's relatives climbed onto rooftops and JCB vehicles to toss ₹100, ₹200, and ₹500 notes into the air. Guests and villagers eagerly scrambled to catch the flying cash. Reports suggest that a total of ₹20 lakh was spent on this extravagant gesture.

Viral Video of Guests Showering Rs 20 Lakh at UP Wedding

In a bizzare incident, ₹20 lakh has been showered in a marriage in Siddharthnagar of #UttarPradeshpic.twitter.com/nR28KawpjC — Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) November 19, 2024

The viral video has sparked varied reactions online. While some netizens suggested that the money could have been used to support those in need, one user commented, "Four poor girls could have been married with this amount." Others jokingly quipped, "Someone should call the Income Tax Department."

According to NDTV, the wedding involved Afzal and Arman, with the guests being from the groom's side. The act of throwing notes, which occurred during the wedding procession, has drawn significant attention and debate online.