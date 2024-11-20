Varanasi: Monkey Jumps on Parked SUV, Smashes Sunroof; Video Goes Viral

A bizarre incident came to light on Wednesday from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. A monkey landed on a parked car, shattering the sunroof and shocking passersby. The incident is said to have taken place on November 19 in the Visheshwarganj area, which also shows the monkey menace in the region.

The shocking moment was captured on a CCTV camera, and its video went viral on social media websites, including X. The video shows a monkey jumping on the sunroof of a parked car from nowhere, using high force, resulting in significant damage to the sunroof. After that, the monkey climbed onto the car's top and escaped from the spot. Onlookers were shocked to see this sudden incident.

The monkey menace has grown in the holy city of Uttar Pradesh despite various efforts from the forest department to control the increasing population of monkeys in the district.