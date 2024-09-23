UP: Monkeys Rescue Young Girl from Alleged Molester in Baghpat

You may have heard many stories about the intelligence and ingenuity of monkeys. Often, at tourist spots, near temples, or in public places, the droppings of monkey gangs can become a nuisance for visitors. However, a recent incident has emerged that highlights the protective instincts of these creatures. A group of monkeys intervened to save a six-year-old girl from an attempted assault in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the girl's father filed a complaint with the police, leading to a case being registered under the POCSO Act against an unknown assailant. The accused, identified as Isma, allegedly lured the girl to a deserted area not far from her home, where he attempted to molest her. Just as the situation escalated, a gang of monkeys appeared and attacked the assailant, causing him to flee in fear.

After the incident, the girl returned home and recounted her harrowing experience to her family, explaining how the monkeys had come to her rescue. Her father stated that she was playing outside when Isma took her. Surveillance footage captured the moment he led her to Chinchola alley. Despite the police's efforts, the accused remains unidentified and has reportedly threatened the girl’s life. Her father expressed gratitude, saying, "If the monkeys had not been there, my daughter might not be alive today."

In response to this incident, the police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 74 and 76 of the IPC, with the possibility of adding more charges as needed. Authorities are actively working to identify the perpetrator.