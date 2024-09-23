Meerut Shocker: Class 11 Student Commits Suicide After Boyfriend Circulates Nude Video; Accused Arrested

A class 11 girl student committed suicide by hanging herself in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. Police arrested her boyfriend Ankur Kasana on Saturday following connecting in the case.

According to reports, Ankur Kasana allegedly recorded an obscene video of the student and shared it on social media websites, which forced her to take drastic steps. On the complaint of the deceased's father, Lohia Nagar police station has registered a case of abetment to suicide and under the IT Act.

The police have also taken two other youths into custody and questioned them. The 16-year-old daughter of a villager living in the Lohia Nagar police station area was studying in Class 11 in an inter-college. The accused, who belonged to another caste and lived in the neighbourhood, had befriended the teenager.

Also Read | Sultanpur Robbery Case: Accused Anuj Pratap Singh Killed in Encounter in Unnao, One Accused Absconding.

The accused earned money by making an obscene video of the victim. After this, the accused started blackmailing her and threatening to make the video viral. In fear of this, the girl stopped attending the classes. On Friday, the victim committed suicide by hanging herself. Minister of State for Energy Dr. Somendra Tomar and former BJP District President Vimal Sharma also reached the victim's family and assured them of action against the accused.