Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Demands Kiss From Female Teacher to Mark Her Attendance in Unnao; Video Goes Viral

A video from a school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has gone viral on social media platforms, including X, showing a government school teacher allegedly asking for a kiss from a female teacher in exchange for marking her daily attendance.

The digital attendance system, introduced by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, has been put on hold in schools after teachers complained that it added unnecessary pressure on them.

In the video, the male teacher is heard telling the female teacher that she will have a lot of fun and that everything will become easier for her if she agrees to his condition. He further offers to take care of her digital attendance if she complies. When the female teacher asks, "What condition?" the male teacher gestures toward his cheek, indicating that he wants a kiss.

Teacher Asked for Kiss From Female Teacher to Mark Her Attendance

The female teacher then responds, saying, "I will not agree to this... this is inappropriate, sir." The male teacher is seen smiling after hearing her response.

Meanwhile, following protests from both teachers and students, the digital attendance system has been put on hold in Uttar Pradesh's government schools. Teachers have opposed the attendance system since its announcement on July 8, demanding that it be adopted at all levels of government first.