VIDEO: Alert Conductor Saves Life of Passenger From Falling Out of High Speed Bus in Kerala

An alert bus conductor with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) saved the life of a man who was about to fall off a speeding bus. CCTV footage of the dramatic incident went viral on social media websites.

In a 19-second viral clip caught by a CCTV camera installed in the public transport bus, the conductor is seen making tickets for two passengers who are standing next to him. Suddenly, one of the passengers loses his balance and is about to fall off the bus after the driver applies an urgent brake. However, the alert bus conductor quickly reacts and holds the hand of the traveller, thereby saving his life.

Kerala Bus Conductor Saves Passenger’s Life

Kerala bus conductor with 25th Sense saves a guy from Falling Down from Bus

Since the video has been shared multiple times on X (formerly known as Twitter), the bus conductor is being praised for being the saviour and using his flex on time.

