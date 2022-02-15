VIDEO! Biker narrowly escapes speeding train, video viral

A shocking video has gone viral on social media. Date- 12th February .. Time- Evening .. 6:18 pm .. As the express train was leaving, everyone had stopped near the gate. But then a young man took a two-wheeler and tried to cross the line. He reached almost to the middle. However, after losing his balance, his bike fell down. He also collapsed. At that moment, the express train came towards him at full speed.

The youth's two-wheeler was lying on the railway tracks. Seeing the express train, the young man started fleeing. At that moment, the express hit the two-wheeler. The two-wheeler fell about 15 to 20 feet away. The man was also slightly injured when he fell from the bike at the time of the collision. But he is safe. The video of the incident is currently going viral on social media.



India has the highest number of deaths due to train accidents. The main reason for this is non-compliance with the rules. In fact, it is a crime to go on the railway tracks. There is also a provision for large fines for this. Railways have also often told not to cross the line. Bridges should be used for this. Also, in places where there are no railway crossings, citizens are expected to cross the line at least after the train leaves. But even when the train seems to be coming, many are risking their lives.