VIDEO! Customer catches fast food delivery boy "eating his chips"

When you order a meal, the delivery boy will deliver the meal to you as soon as possible. But what if you find out that the delivery boy is eating the food you ordered? One such case has come to light in which a delivery boy was caught red-handed while eating food. One person claimed to have seen the delivery boy eat the food he ordered. The delivery boy is captured on a camera mounted on the door. Whose video has been shared by that person.

According to The Sun, a 36-year-old resident of Britain, said he had ordered a meal from a nearby restaurant at night, shortly after the order, the delivery boy took three chicken wrap, a grilled chicken burger, four packets of chips and four drinks. He reached home. However, before delivering, he took the chips out of the bag and started eating. The stunt of delivery boy was captured on a camera mounted in a doorbell.

Nayf Storer was watching through the camera as his wife opened the door. "You just ate one of my chips," Storer said over the camera’s intercom. "You eating my food bruv?" The restaurant later said it had taken action against the delivery boy.