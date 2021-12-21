VIDEO! Man sets Porsche on fire as woman sits inside it at petrol station in China

A shocking video of petrol pump has gone viral on social media. A man setting Porsche car on fire as a woman is sitting inside it at petrol station in China has gone viral on social media. The man who started the fire was detained by police and the incident is being investigated.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV footage. The incident took place in Shenzhen on December 16 when a man rush towards the Porsche as it was being refuelled. He pulled out the fuel gun and ignited the gasoline. Flames quickly engulfed one side of the Porsche.

In the video, another man who was standing behind the car rushed forward to help the woman out of the front of the car.

The staff at the petrol station without wasting anytime rushed forward with extinguishers and swiftly put out the flames, preventing a deadly explosion.

It was unclear whether the woman was the driver, or the car was a left or right-hand drive.

The man who started the fire was detained by police and the incident is being investigated.