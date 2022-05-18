VIDEO! TN: Two private bus collide head-on with each other in Salem district

At least 30 people have been injured in a head-on collision between two private buses in Tamil Nadu's Salem district. According to media reports, the accident took place on Tuesday evening. A private bus carrying 30 passengers from Edappadi collided with another private bus carrying 55 students from Thiruchengod. The accident took place near Kozhipanai bus stand on Edappadi-Shankari highway. CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral. ANI has shared a CCTV footage in this regard. It clearly shows how the bus driver was thrown into another seat after the accident. One side of the bus was completely damaged in the accident.

This video from Tamil Nadu (Tamilnadu Video) is going viral on social media. At the beginning of the video, the driver is seen driving at high speed at night. He did not even notice the oncoming vehicle. After the accident, the driver's condition deteriorated, however, he was conscious.