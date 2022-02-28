VIDEO! Ukrainian woman sings national anthem from her bombed apartment

Ukraine is currently grappling with a tense situation as cities are being attacked and bombed by Russian troops. On Thursday last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military strikes in parts of Ukraine. Amidst the ongoing crisis between the two countries, several videos are going viral on the internet, which shows the hardships of the people of Ukraine. A video has surfaced, in which a Ukrainian woman can be seen singing the country's national anthem while clearing debris from her damaged home.

Struggle against Russia and Ukraine continues, and thousands have left their homes to seek refuge elsewhere. However, some people are still trapped in this conflict and they are taking shelter in bunkers, metro stations and many other safe places. In the short video, a woman named Oksana Gulenko can be seen singing the national anthem while clearing pieces of glass from her bombed apartment. A missile attack damaged her residential building in the country's capital, Kyiv. Oksana can be seen saying 'Long Live Ukraine' and shedding tears.