VIDEO! 'You're occupants and fascists': Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers

A video has surfaced as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues. This video is going viral on social media. It shows a Ukrainian woman confronting an armed Russian soldier. This time, the Russian soldiers tried to convince the woman concerned. But the woman's response to the Russian soldier has been widely praised on social media.

In fact, a woman confronts an armed Russian soldier on the street and shouts at him. The Russian soldier tells her to keep quiet. To this, the woman replies to him, that you have occupied our land. You are a fascist! What are you doing with guns on our land? Afterward, the woman told the Russian soldier to put sunflower seeds in his pocket [so that flowers would grow when they die on the Ukrainian land]."

After watching this video, the courage of the concerned woman is being highly appreciated. This woman is being appreciated everywhere. As one Twitter user put it, "The days and nights in Ukraine are likely to be long and difficult. It seems that Putin will get more than he can bear."





