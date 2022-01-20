Viral Video! 10-ft-long king cobra enters house in Thailand, video goes viral

King Cobra one of the most dangerous and endangered species of snake. A video has surfaced recently of king cobra that has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that King Cobra has entered a house. The Cobra was hiding under a table in the kitchen of a house. The King Cobra was about ten feet in size. Finally, the family informed the rescue team.

A video of the incident has been shared on a Twitter account called 'NowThis'. The video is said to be from Thailand. The caption of the video said,"Watch as snake catchers try to coax a 10-ft-long king cobra out of a family’s kitchen in Thailand. The family was inside the house when the giant snake entered, causing them to flea the premises & alert animal officials. Specialists were able to safely corral the cobra".

The animal rescue team caught the snake and released him into a natural habitat. Newsplayer claims that the incident took place on January 15.