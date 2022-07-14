Viral Video! Couple fighting in metro, video goes viral

A video is currently being discussed on social media. In this video, you can see a couple arguing. The argument between the two does not stop, it turns into a fight. The couple's argument escalates to the point that they both raise their hands during the argument. In this video, both are seen hitting each other.

The video, which went viral on social media, is from the Delhi Metro. The couple had earlier started arguing with each other. The young woman then hits the young man. After that, the young man also slaps the young woman in anger. It is learned that the video of the quarrel between the two was shot by a person who was in the metro.

The video was posted on a Twitter account called 'Mandar'. Many users are reacting differently to this video. Many have even shared this video. This video has gone hugely viral.