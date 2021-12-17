Viral Video: Elephant breaks into kitchen looking for food

A video of an elephant peeking through a kitchen window has gone viral on social media, You can watch the viral video, where an elephant peeking through the kitchen window. He goes in through the window and starts looking for food and drink. In the video you can see how the elephant enters the kitchen and throws everything away. The elephant is hungry and is looking for something to eat. But to find something, he threw things in the kitchen. At that moment, the man in the house tried hard to get him out. But the elephant did not goes away. Then the elephant did something unbelievable.

Before the elephant leaves, he closes the open cupboard in the kitchen. The video, which went viral on Twitter, was shared by IFS officer Sushant Nanda. This few seconds video has received over 30,000 views so far. While 1400 people liked this video. Also, more than 205 people retweeted. He wrote in the caption of the video, 'The elephant is so homely that it wants to close the cupboard before leaving…'