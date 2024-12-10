Viral Video: Indian Army Soldiers Rescue Himalayan Brown Bear Cub in Heartwarming Operation

Indian Army soldiers rescued a Himalayan Brown Bear cub, affectionately named Bahadur after his head got trapped in a tin box on treacherous snow-covered terrain. The cub is said to be in the Himalayas somewhere, but the exact location was not confirmed in a video. The heartwarming rescue video has gone viral.

The incident unfolded in a high-altitude border area where the bear cub was found with its head stuck in a tin canister. Soldiers stationed nearby spotted the distressed animal and immediately rushed into action. Video footage captures the intense moments as the soldiers carefully head towards the wild bear, ensuring they can safely approach it without causing further distress.

Once they reached Bahadur, the soldiers freed him from the canister. Using tools to cut away the metal without injuring the cub, they first tried to remove it by pushing with their hands, but it didn't work as it could harm the animal. After successfully freeing him, the soldiers provided food to help recover Bahadur.

In a touching turn of events, after being rescued and cared for, Bahadur was seen still roaming near the soldiers for several hours before eventually wandering off into the wilderness. The video of the rescue has captured the hearts of viewers across social media platforms, with many praising the soldiers for their selfless act.