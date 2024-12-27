Viral Video: King Cobra Found Hiding Inside Helmet, Allegedly Bites Rider on the Head | WATCH

A shocking video from South India has gone viral on social media, showing a small king cobra hiding inside a helmet. In the video, a snake expert uses a stick to poke the helmet, and the cobra attempts to strike by raising its hood. The video also claims that the snake bit the head of a motorcycle rider.

The video was shared on social media platform X by a user named Manoj Sharma, who also advised people to check their helmets before wearing them.

This incident comes after a similar one in Kerala last October. A man lifted his helmet and noticed unusual movements inside. He quickly contacted the forest department, and a volunteer arrived at the scene. Upon opening the helmet, a cobra was found hidden inside. Though small, the cobra’s venom is extremely dangerous.