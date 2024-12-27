Viral Video: King Cobra Found Hiding Inside Helmet, Allegedly Bites Rider on the Head | WATCH
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 27, 2024 06:38 PM2024-12-27T18:38:07+5:302024-12-27T18:43:40+5:30
A shocking video from South India has gone viral on social media, showing a small king cobra hiding inside ...
A shocking video from South India has gone viral on social media, showing a small king cobra hiding inside a helmet. In the video, a snake expert uses a stick to poke the helmet, and the cobra attempts to strike by raising its hood. The video also claims that the snake bit the head of a motorcycle rider.
यह दक्षिण भारत का वीडियो है एक कोबरा का बच्चा हेलमेट में छुपा हुआ था और व्यक्ति के सर में काट लिया !!— MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) December 24, 2024
जब भी आप हेलमेट पहने तो एक बार हेलमेट को ठोक कर झाड़ कर ही पहने !!#ViralVideos#Helmet#Viralpic.twitter.com/8PnRKdMXjo
The video was shared on social media platform X by a user named Manoj Sharma, who also advised people to check their helmets before wearing them.
This incident comes after a similar one in Kerala last October. A man lifted his helmet and noticed unusual movements inside. He quickly contacted the forest department, and a volunteer arrived at the scene. Upon opening the helmet, a cobra was found hidden inside. Though small, the cobra's venom is extremely dangerous.