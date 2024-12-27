‘Aap Hi Bol Lo Fir’: Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Manjrekar in Heated Debate Over Virat Kohli-Yashasvi Jaiswal Run-Out During IND vs AUS 4th Test (VIDEO)

Former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan were involved in a heated argument over Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial run-out during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

The incident occurred after the second day's play when Jaiswal, looking set for a big score, was run out for 82 following a mix-up with Virat Kohli. Manjrekar, speaking virtually from India, expressed frustration over Pathan's defense of Kohli, who failed to take the run call while watching the ball.

After the day's play, Pathan and Manjrekar discussed the incident on Star Sports. Pathan defended Kohli’s actions, while Manjrekar pointed out that Kohli was at fault for looking back and deciding it was not a run.

Manjrekar stated, "It was a schoolboy error from Virat Kohli. He looked back and then decided it wasn’t a run. If it was a bad call from Jaiswal, Pat Cummins would have thrown the ball at the non-striker's end."

Pathan responded by citing an example from cricket, explaining that if the ball is with a point fielder, the non-striker makes the call, although the striker can refuse if they know the ball is with the point fielder.

Manjrekar disagreed, said, "We are talking about the back, not the point."

Pathan continued, clarifying that he was offering his opinion and not defending Jaiswal. He added, "When we spoke about Virat Kohli yesterday, what were we all doing here?"

Manjrekar, growing frustrated, replied, "If you don’t want to let me talk, then it’s okay. The point is not a good example."

Pathan tried to explain again, but Manjrekar mockingly suggested that changes be made to the coaching manual based on Pathan’s interpretation. "Manjrekar ended with a sarcastic swipe at Pathan, saying, “There should be a change to the coaching manual. Ifran Pathan’s new interpretation of running between the wickets should be included in it. A non-striker should also see if there’s a run or not even when the ball is behind him!" he quipped.