VIRAL VIDEO! Little girl tries Coke for the first time, video goes viral

Cute baby videos and pictures are quite popular on social media. In the video that went viral on social media, a little girl tasted Coca-Cola for the first time. Netizens are going crazy with her reaction. Twitter account Buitengebieden shared this video. The girl was at a McDonald's outlet with her parents. Where she was given the first glass of Coca-Cola.

She took a sip with the help of a straw and then she was startled. She was stunned by the cool sweet taste of the drink and she took a moment to see how it tasted and she laughed. Seeing her funny reaction, it seems that she liked the drink very much.

One section of the internet found the video very cute, while others pointed out that Coca-Cola should not be given to children. So far, the video has been viewed by over 42,000 people and has received over 14,000 likes.