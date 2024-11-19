Viral Video: Mother and Daughter Swept Away by Rough Waves While Sitting on Beach, Rescued by Onlookers After Dramatic Struggle

It is often advised to assess the water conditions before venturing into the sea or sitting near the shore, as a small mistake can prove costly. A shocking video circulating on social media highlights this very warning.

The video shows a woman sitting on the beach with her daughter when a sudden large wave sweeps them off their spot and into the sea. Initially, they find the situation amusing, but the waves intensify, pulling them further into the water. Despite their efforts to swim back, the current overpowers them.

The mother and daughter cling tightly to each other, trying desperately to escape the powerful waves. Onlookers on the beach attempt to rescue them, but the strength of the waves makes it a challenging ordeal. After several attempts, they are eventually pulled out of the water safely.

The dramatic 90-second video has gone viral on social media, amassing over 17 million views. Users have expressed shock and shared warnings about the dangers of sitting too close to the sea during high waves, emphasising the risks involved.