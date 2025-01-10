Viral Video of Bengaluru Auto-Rickshaw Carrying Colourful Baby Birds Win Hearts Online

During the peak hours, when people are busy rushing to their workplaces after facing vehicular traffic, a delightful video from Bengaluru won the hearts of reel addicts and netizens. A viral video that was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) gained over 24,000 views at the time of filing this report.

A viral video of 10 seconds shows a moving auto-rickshaw carrying colour babies of hen in the space available behind the seat. A gang of colourful chicks chirped joyfully as though the auto had turned into their temporary nest. A video shared with a caption reads, “Never a dull day in Bengaluru.”

Auto-Rickshaw Carrying Colourful Baby Birds Win Hearts

Never a dull day In Bangalore @peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/nnn0h29nYO — Punjab Puls (@moge_oye) January 10, 2025

It can be learned that the video was shot by a passenger travelling in an auto. He recorded chippering birds also the auto interior through his mobile. This is not the first viral video of animals and birds in the tech city of Karnataka. Earlier, a video of ducks crossing a busy road went viral.