Viral Video: Surat Industrialist Blocks Road, Bursts Firecrackers to Celebrate Son’s Birthday; Booked

Dipak Ijardar, a Surat industrialist and land developer, has been booked for bursting firecrackers in the middle of the road, creating a traffic jam. The video of violating the law went viral on social media. Ijardar was celebrating his son's birthday.

Police registered a case against him for flouting the prohibitory order in force. The incident reportedly took place in the area around the post office in the village of Sultanabad, which falls in the Dumas Police area.

In a 2-minute and 28-second viral clip, it can be seen a man wearing traditional attire (asthenic wear) standing in the middle of the road at night and bursting firecrackers with his hands, while vehicles blast horns. He was seen holding firework fountains in his hands and threatening the car behind him with the horn.

A businessman in Gujarat caused a public uproar when he stopped traffic and set off firecrackers to mark his son’s birthday. Deepak Ijardar’s actions, which included threatening motorists with fireworks, were captured on camera and widely shared online. When confronted about the… pic.twitter.com/8TRTXzX78v — Political Critic (@PCSurveysIndia) December 23, 2025

When Ijardar was asked about the incident, he dismissed concerns and said, "I'm a celebrity. What serious crime did I commit if I stopped you for five minutes?" This is reportedly what Ijardar allegedly said, adding to the community's ire.

However, after the video went viral, Surat Police said that the case has been filed against the businessman Deepak Ijardar and he was booked under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) code for disobedience to an order properly promulgated by a public servant and also for causing a public nuisance.