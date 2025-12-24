Indian Vlogger Detained for 15 Hours at Chinese Airport Over Arunachal Pradesh Stance

An Indian vlogger was detained at the Chinese international airport for over 15 hours without any reason. The incident occurred on November 16, 2025, when a YouTuber named On Road Indian from Delhi left for Chin, where he landed in expected trouble.

According to him, he was detained because he had mentioned Arunachal Pradesh, an integral part of India, in one of his blogs. He said he took the side of an Arunachal citizen who was also detained at the Shanghai airport and made a YouTube video on it.

Earlier in November, an Indian national from Arunachal was detained for nearly 18 hours by immigration officers at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai after they allegedly refused to recognise her Indian passport because her birthplace was Arunachal Pradesh.

In case of recent case with On Road Indian, he was detained for taking the side of the Arunachal girl. He claimed that the Chinese officer did not even give him food, nor water to drink during these 15 hours of detention.

In a video a YouTube, he after reaching China immigration counter, the immigration officer check his passport and put a sticker on it after something popped up in their system. " They called their officer and told me to take him."

He said they took him to the detention area where several people were present, including Bangladeshis. "When no one came for 2 hours, I got worried. That something is wrong. After 2 hours, 2 Chinese officers came. They took me to a room. They took my camera, phone, and everything that I could record. They forgot it in my iPad bag and checked it."

The vlogger from Delhi said he got scared after this, he felt that the issue of Arunachal Pradesh that he had raised went against it and in the wrong direction. "And now I am realising that I didn't have to do that."

In a video, he can be seen asking for water and food from the lady immigration officer, "Excuse me. Where is the food? You can take money," he told a lady officer in a uniform. The officer replied no to the food. He said they gave him water at once. He said, "They are not giving me my phone or calling the embassy."

He said he hasn't eaten anything for the last 28 hours. He said after 15 hours, one officer came to him and asked him to go back to India and your process is over. "I hope this video reaches Indian Embassy and Chinese Embassy." he added.