Viral Video: Woman steals phone from customer bag, netizens shocked

Many incidents of theft are constantly coming to the fore. Many videos have already gone viral on social media. One such video is currently going viral on social media. In the video you can see how a decent looking woman goes to the shop and steals from another woman's bag.

What is special that the victim woman doesn't even realizes that her belongings are being stolen. In no time, the woman stole the purse and fled. In the video one can see that the shop is quite crowded, which gives the thief ample opportunity to steal. She arrives at the counter and asks for some things from the shopkeeper. Meanwhile, another woman is seen paying bills after shopping at the store. As the woman thief waits there, she cleverly puts her hand inside the purse of a woman standing next to her. She then puts phone in her purse and walks out from the shop. Meanwhile, the woman whose phone has been stolen has no clue what happened.

This video is old and is now going viral on social media. Many have seen it on Instagram. This video has also been liked by a large number of people. Many people have commented on the video and given their reactions about how smartly the woman pulls up the act. Therefore, it is said that there is always a need to be careful. This type of theft has been captured on CCTV in the shop.