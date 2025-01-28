Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Other Indian Cricketers Reimagined as Sadhus at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in AI-Generated Images (See Pics)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 28, 2025 06:01 PM2025-01-28T18:01:10+5:302025-01-28T18:03:15+5:30
Social media users were left in awe after a series of AI-generated images reimagined Indian cricketers as sadhus at ...
Social media users were left in awe after a series of AI-generated images reimagined Indian cricketers as sadhus at the Mahakumbh. The images featured stars such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and others in the sacred setting of the Mahakumbh.
View this post on Instagram
The images, shared by ‘The Bharat Army,’ were captioned “When MahaKumbh meets Cricket.” In the viral AI-generated images, Dhoni is seen in his iconic long-hair look, dressed in saffron clothes and a garland.
Read Also | Virat Kohli as Wolverine, MS Dhoni as...: Indian Cricketers Reimagined as Marvel Heroes in Viral AI-Generated Video | WATCH
He is shown sitting peacefully with the flowing Ganges behind him. Rohit Sharma is depicted wearing saffron attire with a rudraksha necklace, while Virat Kohli appears with a slightly older look.
Other cricketers like Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer were also reimagined in divine forms.
The images have captivated fans and sparked widespread discussion online. Social media users reacted with a mix of amusement and surprise. Some found Kohli's image particularly humorous, while others praised the realistic portrayal of Dhoni.Open in app