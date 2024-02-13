WATCH: 3-Year-Old Australian Toddler Hugo Bats Like a Pro, Smashes Huge Sixes

'Scoring my 50*' he posted on Instagram with 6,729 followers, a 3-year-old Australian boy has become a sensation on the internet. A video of Hugo, who loves watching and playing cricket, has gone viral on social media websites. Some netizens are comparing him to Virat Kohli's childhood, while others are predicting him to be a future Australian cricket star.

The 3-year-old has an Instagram account where he posts his batting videos. "Documenting my life, love, and progress through sport. I am Hugo, I am 3 years old, and I love sports," Hugo's Instagram bio said. In a clip going viral on social media websites, he is seen launching every ball bowled to him out of the park, celebrating after scoring fifty by taking his little hat off and raising the bat.

Australian Toddler Sensation! Hugo Heath, just 3 years old, is impressing everyone with his cricket skills. 🏏



His Instagram videos are a hit, showcasing his amazing batting prowess! 🏏#HugoHeath#Cricket#Australiapic.twitter.com/nNammx6x6e — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) February 13, 2024

In the video, he imitated every act that a senior Australian batter would do at the crease. The little star was not only dealing in sixes but also completed a hard-fought single and lay flat on the ground.

In another video, Hugo is seen flaunting his batting skills, and this time, he took over the all-rounder's role. As he had no one to bowl at him, the toddler took the bowler's job himself and launched his own deliveries for huge sixes. While the toddler still has a long way to go, the Australian gen alpha also looks ready to conquer the cricketing world.