Watch: Coldplay Fans' Happy Dance After Getting Mumbai Concert Tickets, Video Goes Viral

Chris Martin and Coldplay will be organizing a huge concert in India's Navi Mumbai's DY Patil College Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. This will be the first time Chris Martin and his band hold a concert, and yesterday the ticket slots were opened. Fans were trying their level best to secure the best tickets at the best cost. A video of a fan dancing in joy after getting tickets on Book My Show has gone viral on social media.

In the video, we can see the happy dance of a young boy and his friend reacting to it. Social media users promptly reacted. One commented, “Coldplay seems to be coming to his home,” while another jokingly asked, “Should I invest in SIP or Coldplay tickets for quick returns? Another user wrote, "Great! Now name at least five songs from their first three albums,” another user challenged. Another remarked, “This could have been me if I had gotten tickets.”

The announcement of Coldplay's return has generated significant excitement among fans, leading to a rush for tickets that caused the BookMyShow platform to experience technical issues during sales. Social media buzzed with reactions as fans expressed their anticipation for what promises to be a spectacular musical event

Chris Martin has a history of engaging with Indian audiences. Notably, in 2015, he surprised fans with an impromptu performance at Summer House Cafe in Delhi alongside Indian artists Vishal Dadlani and Raghu Dixit. This unexpected acoustic set included performances of popular songs like "Fix You" and "Viva La Vida," creating memorable moments for those present