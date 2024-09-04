Watch Giant Python Caught Swallowing Goat in Raebareli, UP; Video Goes Viral
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 4, 2024 09:49 AM2024-09-04T09:49:16+5:302024-09-04T09:51:32+5:30
Pythons are constrictors, meaning they kill their prey by wrapping around it and suffocating it before swallowing it whole. A video of Python snake wrapped himself around goat has gone viral on social media.
As per the tweet, this video is being told of Raebareli; the goat had gone to graze grass on the bank of the canal, where the python took advantage of the opportunity and caught it. The villagers made a video of this and informed the forest department.
#ViralVideo: In Raebareli a python was caught on video swallows a goat grazing near a canal bank. The startling footage quickly went viral, drawing significant attention online. 🐍#Raebareli#Python#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/z3bY7EPUzD— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 4, 2024
In the video, the giant python is about to swallow the goat completely in no time. This video has been shared on the social media platform X from an account named @ManishAwasthiup. While sharing the video, the user has written, "this video is being told of Pure Ghorai Ka Purwa of Gurbakshganj police station area."