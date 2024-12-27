WATCH: Giant Python Stands Upright While Climbing Tree, Video Goes Viral

Python Viral Video: A video showing a giant python climbing a tree has gone viral on social media. The footage, shared by forest official Susanta Nanda on social media platform X, shows the massive snake scaling a 10-foot-tall guava tree. Nanda, who regularly shares wildlife videos, captioned the post, "Another day in the wilderness of India (so huge that it fits into the record book)."

The video, reportedly from Adari village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, shows the python gripping a tree branch with its large body. The snake, said to be about 25 feet long and 45 inches thick, appears to stand upright, nearly as tall as a human, while holding onto the tree branch. This sight left villagers both amazed and shocked.

Some locals claimed they had seen the python roaming the area before the incident. After the video spread, residents expressed fear. A team from the forest department arrived at the site to inspect the area. Officials confirmed that the python will be relocated to a safe place in the forest. Villagers have been advised to remain alert.